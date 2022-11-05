Chicago Forecast: High Wind Warning in Effect Until 7PM With Morning Showers, Cloudy Skies

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kendall County, DeKalb County and Kane County until 12 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms in Northeast Illinois are moving eastward at 40 mph, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

Damage to roofs, trees and siding is possible, with the storms potentially the following communities: Aurora, Joliet, Elgin, Plainfield, Bartlett, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Oswego, Algonquin, West Chicago, Batavia, Huntley, Geneva, Sycamore, DeKalb, Yorkville, Minooka, Morris, Channahon and Campton Hills.

Read the previous story below:

A gusty Saturday is in store for the Chicago area this weekend, as a High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Following a week of seasonally cool temperatures, a cold front heading toward the Chicago area is poised to drop temperatures for the remainder of the weekend.

Saturday is expected to start out a bit rainy, with one round of precipitation anticipated to hit the Chicago area by around 10 a.m.

While showers and the occasional rumbling of thunder are forecasted to dissipate in the afternoon, high winds in the Chicago area are likely to persist.

Gusts can reach up to 55 mph on Saturday, so any decorations or lawn furniture is at risk of blowing away if not taken inside or secured.

Temperatures are forecasted to peak in the mid 60s earlier in the day, with temperature dropping throughout the afternoon and evening, eventually into the mid 40s.

Clocks officially fall back Sunday morning, when high temperatures make their way back into the low 60s, with a forecasted low in the low 40s.

Currently, mild temperatures are in the forecast with much of next week, as temperatures are expected to peak in the 50s at the start of the week before a warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday that may see temperatures climb back up to the high 60s.

Additionally, in preparation for high wind gusts forecasted for Saturday, ComEd will be opening their emergency operations center in preparation for potential power outages.

A widespread power outage is not expected, and they will likely be scattered if they occur, according to ComEd.

According to ComEd, power will first be restored to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police and fire stations and nursing homes in the event of an outage.

ComEd asks anyone who observes a downed power line to immediately contact them at 1-800-334-7661, and asks all customers to avoid approaching a downed power line.