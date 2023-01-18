Chicago Forecast: Wednesday to Bring Rain, Possibly Sleet and Snow to Chicago Area

Another cloudy and breezy day is in store for the Chicago area Wednesday, with a dry morning followed by a wet, rainy evening, with some areas potentially seeing snow and sleet.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, though the Wednesday morning forecast remains dry, precipitation in the form of soaking, steady rainfall is expected to move into the area around 5 p.m., possibly setting the scene for a slick and slippery evening commute.

While much of the Chicago area will see rain from the system, a wintery mix of sleet and snow to the north and northwest could develop, resulting in the chance for some slushy accumulation near the Wisconsin state line.

Additionally, forecast models show high temperatures of mid 30s to low 40s holding steady, with strong, easterly wind gusts of up to 40 miles-per-hour throughout the day.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Overnight, precipitation is expected to transition from rain showers to drizzle, with patches of dense fog through the early morning hours, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Thursday, skies are predicted to remain cloudy, wet and foggy, with another chance of rain mixing with snow flurries Thursday evening. However, high temperatures remain above average, in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday's forecast remains dry and cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid to low 30s. And although Saturday calls for partly sunny skies, clouds are expected to move in as the day continues, with a chance for snow late in the day and into Sunday.