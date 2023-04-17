Chicago Forecast Calls For Snow Showers, Gusty Winds and Cooler Temperatures Monday

Here's hoping you didn't put away your snow boots and heavy jackets for good.

Following a week of multiple 80 degree days, a small taste of winter has returned to the Chicago area with chilly temperatures, gusty winds, and snow showers and flakes falling across the region.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a mix of rain and snow showers began pinwheeling across the Chicago area overnight and into Monday morning. And although accumulation is only expected to result in a coating or a dusting, low visibility and slick roads have already begun to cause crashes and pile-ups for the morning commute, from New Lenox to Hammond.

"Due to the combination of snow showers and temperatures dropping to freezing early this morning, the development of slick spots on some area bridges and overpasses is possible," an alert from the National Weather Service says. "In additional, the snow showers may bring brief, but sharply reduced visibility."

"Allow extra travel time and use heightened caution through the morning commute," the NWS adds.

According to forecast models, widespread snow showers are expected to be the heaviest through the morning hours and move out by lunchtime. However, some light flurries or sprinkles may continue into the afternoon in some parts, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Additionally, winds are expected to pick up as the day continues, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour in Illinois' far western counties, including LaSalle. "Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the NWS says. "tree limbs could be down down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving."

Temperatures Monday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, are expected to be 20 degrees below normal, with a high around 40 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be milder, forecast models show, with highs in the 50s and more sunshine. Temperatures will start to rebound a bit by Wednesday, rising back into the 60s, but another system could bring rain and some thunderstorms to the region later that day and into Thursday, forecast models show.