Chicago Forecast: Warmer temperatures, partly sunny skies following early morning rain

After some showers and thunderstorms swept through the Chicago area Friday night heading into Saturday morning, residents around the region will be treated to some above average temperatures to start the weekend.

Rainfall from the overnight hours tapered off by around 7 a.m. for much of the area, with some sunshine taking hold in parts of Chicago not long afterwards.

Temperatures are in the low 50s in the mid-morning hours on Saturday, with the mercury expected to rise to around 60 degrees by this afternoon.

Partly sunny skies are anticipated for much of the day, though there may be a further reduction in cloud cover in the early afternoon hours.

Saturday evening will see the clouds return, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping down to the upper 30s.

More rain is in store for Easter Sunday, with scattered showers likely developing in the region Sunday afternoon.

Sunday also won't be quite as warm as Saturday, with highs expected to hover around 50 degrees for the holiday.

From there, a soggy few days is anticipated in the Chicago area, with a chilly, rainy day on Monday potentially putting the Chicago Cubs' home opener in jeopardy.

There won't be much of a reprieve after that, with rain forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday, including the possibility of a wintry mix and just 40-degree highs on Wednesday.

The rain is then expected to clear by the latter half of next week, with temperatures making their way back into the 60s by next weekend.