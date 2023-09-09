Chicago Forecast: Warmer temperatures, mostly sunny skies make for pleasant start to weekend

After a taste of weather perhaps typical of the last few weeks of the month during the past few days, a pleasant weekend is likely in store for the Chicago area.

While partly cloudy skies and some fog in the western parts of the area will start the day off, clouds are expected to gradually clear throughout the day leading to a sunny afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to hit the low 70s in much of the area, with cooler temperatures forecasted near Lake Michigan.

After peaking in the 70s this afternoon, temperatures will fall back down into the 60s during the evening hours, with overnight lows likely in the upper 50s-to-low 60s for much of the area.

Sunday will bring more of the pleasant conditions from Saturday, albeit with slightly warmer temperatures.

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s are expected for the region tomorrow before a system of rain moves in that will likely impact the area at the start of the upcoming week.

After forecasted showers Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are currently expected to work their way back into the mid 70s by the time next weekend rolls around.