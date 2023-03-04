Chicago Forecast: Warmer Temperatures and Partly Cloudy Skies Before Possible Evening Rain

After a hectic Friday saw a mix of snow accumulation, heavy winds and consistent rainfall in different parts of the Chicago area, a more spring-like day is likely in store to start the weekend.

Temperatures are hovering around freezing in the mid-morning hours for much of the Chicago area, with a mix of cloud cover and sunshine expected for a couple of hours before cloud cover increases into the afternoon.

From there, temperatures are forecasted to steadily increase into the early afternoon hours, with highs approaching the mid-to-high 40s by midday.

A system of scattered showers is then anticipated to move eastward into the Chicago area by the mid-afternoon, though a widespread rain event is not expected. Light winds from the southwest are anticipated throughout the day at five to 10 miles per hour.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Showers are most likely to occur between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. before the system dissipates as temperatures drop back into the 30s by the evening hours.

To finish the weekend, current forecast models suggest a mostly cloudy Sunday, with temperatures primarily remaining in the mid 40s.

A more significant warm-up is then expected on Monday, though it likely comes along with rain showers in the morning hours.

Showers are currently expected to clear in the afternoon on Monday, with partly cloudy skies and 60-degree temperatures currently expected.

The taste of spring is likely short-lived however, with forecasted high temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s and high 40s for the remainder of next week.