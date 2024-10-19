Chicago Forecast: Warmer, sunny day ahead with moderate winds

While the Chicago area was plunged into fall temperatures after what seemed to be an extra six weeks of summer, warmer temperatures are on their way back to the region for this weekend.

Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 50s in the mid-morning hours throughout the region, with bright skies that are expected to persist throughout the day.

Steadily rising temperatures are anticipated into the late afternoon, with highs likely approaching the mid 70s in between 3 and 5 p.m.

Those outside enjoying the pleasant fall temperatures will also be feeling quite the breeze, with southerly winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour expected throughout much of Saturday.

Skies will likely remain clear through the evening, with low temperatures falling into the upper 40s with winds calming to around five miles per hour from the southwest.

Sunday is expected to bring similar conditions, making for another great day to soak in fall activities around the Chicago area.

Bright skies and warmer temperatures will continue, with highs in the area tomorrow likely reaching the high 70s alongside southwest winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The warmer temperatures will persist through at least the start of next week, with highs well into the 70s forecasted for both Monday and Tuesday.

From there, temperatures will be a bit more seasonal, with highs back in the low-to-mid 60s to finish the upcoming week.