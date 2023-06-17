Chicago Forecast: Warmer, calm conditions with mostly sunny skies

After what has been an unseasonably cool week in the Chicago area, residents will see a bit of a return to summer to start the weekend, with warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures in the mid-morning hours will feel close to the high temperatures from Friday, with readings in the mid 60s across much of the area.

Throughout the day, temperatures are anticipated to warm into the upper 70s, with cooler readings near Lake Michigan, alongside a tranquil breeze from the east and northeast at five to 10 miles per hour.

While much of the day will be sunny, a few afternoon clouds are expected to move in, though that will not lead to any precipitation on Saturday as drought conditions persist.

From there, a bit more of an emphatic return to summer-like conditions is expected, with temperatures likely to rise into the 80s for much of the Chicago area on Sunday.

Next week, precipitation remains unlikely as mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are forecasted, with summer officially starting on Wednesday.

Current forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team suggest temperatures could reach up to 90 degrees by next weekend, which also coincides with the Chicago area's next best chance to see some rain.