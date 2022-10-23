Chicago Forecast: Warm Weather Marches on With Sunny, Breezy Sunday

Chicago's bout of warmth continues to cruise as more pleasant weather is on tap for Sunday.

With partly sunny skies, temperature highs are expected to dig into the mid 70s across the area.

Along with some cloud coverage, the forecast also calls for a windy end to the weekend. Wind gusts could approach 35 mph around 4 p.m., leaving the air with a tinge of chill.

As fall settles in, the days will continue to get shorter and shorter, with Sunday's sun setting briefly before the clock strikes 6 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the evening, the area could see pockets of rain — though the precipitation should be very light and widely scattered, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The drizzles should fizzle out overnight, paving the way for a mild Monday that is expected to be breezy, as well as cloudy. Temperatures are expected to sit in the mid 70s.

As the week carries on, a cold front from the west is expected to move into the area, bringing showers and brisk weather.