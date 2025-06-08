Chicago Forecast: Warm temperatures with scattered showers, storms possible later

After a mostly calm day in the Chicago area to start the weekend, warmer temperatures remain in the region on Sunday ahead of a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are in the upper 60s-to-low 70s to start the day on Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine anticipated through the morning and into the early afternoon hours.

The mercury will steadily rise into the afternoon, with temperatures approaching 80 degrees, though cooler temperatures are expected near Lake Michigan.

Cloud cover is anticipated to become more prominent by the mid-afternoon hours, with possible scattered showers and storms approaching the area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with impacts to Northwest Indiana coming slightly later.

A cold front will move across the area through the afternoon. As it does, scattered thunderstorms are expected. The graphic displays the favored timing for these scattered thunderstorms. The strongest storms will produce localized downpours and gusty winds. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/VDRBqIUC9O — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 8, 2025

The storms moving in present a marginal risk of severe weather to the region, with gusty winds over 50 miles per hour and localized downpours identified as the primary threats.

The system comes ahead of a cold front approaching the region, with another round of showers and storms possible on Monday evening.

From there, drier and warmer conditions are expected in the region, with highs possibly reaching the mid 80s on Wednesday before another round of isolated thunderstorms could impact the area on Thursday.