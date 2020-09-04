Chicago Forecast: Warm Temperatures and a Chance for Showers on Tap Labor Day Weekend

The Chicago area should expect rising temperatures Labor Day weekend, with a chance for scattered showers Sunday into Monday.

A chilly Friday morning brought temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and 50s with sunny skies and a breeze throughout the day. Temperatures rose to the mid to upper 70s in most areas by the afternoon hours.

On Saturday, clouds are expected to clear by morning for a mostly sunny, warm day with temperatures in the low 80s inland and mid 70s by the lakefront.

Chicagoans can expect showers and storms Sunday morning, with some to possibly become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the metro area in the low end Marginal Risk category at this time.

By Sunday afternoon, clouds will likely break for partial sunshine with wind and humid conditions expected to follow.

The warmth and humidity is expected to continue on Monday, Labor Day, with the possibility for storms throughout the holiday.