Chicago Forecast: Warm, Partly Cloudy Conditions Set for Saturday as Cold Front Nears

A cold front is headed to the area, but before Chicagoans brace for the shift in weather, they can soak in the warmth Saturday will have to offer.

The weekend kicks off with highs in the middle 80s, as the sun will peak through partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should be cooler by the lakefront.

Throughout the day, the cold front will inch closer as more cloud coverage breaks in, bringing the possibility of showers quite late in the overnight hours of evening.

Forecast modules indicate that rain will prevail in the area Sunday, with moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The expected showers and thunderstorms will be accompanied by cooler temperatures, as forecasts will drop to highs in the 70s.

The National Weather Service said that northeast winds around 15 mph, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph, are possible.

The cold front will dwell in the area for a few more days.

Monday should see a continued chance of showers and highs in the middle to upper 60s, while Tuesday will likely follow suit, with the possibility of showers early on and highs in the low to middle 70s.

Forecast modules depict that temperatures should rise back up nears the 80s by Wednesday.