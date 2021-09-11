Chicago Forecast: Warm, Humid and Sunny to Start the Weekend

The weekend will be off to a warm, humid start and will likely continue in coming days throughout the region.

For most of the Chicago area, Saturday will remain mostly to partly sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph across the area.

Counties north of Chicago could see a chance for showers in the evening, but most the area will remain dry, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Sunday should be less hot but still warm with high temperatures expected in the low to mid 80s. Some showers are possible across northern counties during the day.

The start of the work week is expected to stay sunny and warm with temperatures in the low 80s on Monday then mid to upper 80s on Tuesday.

A few showers are possible Monday, though Tuesday is more likely to bring rain and storms to the Chicago area, the latest forecast models show.