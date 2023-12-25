Chicago Forecast: Unseasonably warm and rainy with moderate winds

Many Chicago-area residents entered December with hopes of a white Christmas, especially after an early occurrence of the season's first snowfall back in late October.

Christmas has arrived, and instead of temperatures in the upper 20s accompanied by a dusting of snow on the ground, those in the Chicago area will wake up to mild temperatures, cloudy skies, and rainfall that is likely to impact the area for much of the day.

Temperatures are expected to stay quite stable throughout the day, with readings likely in the low-to-mid 50s throughout the area as rainfall is anticipated to move in beginning in the mid-afternoon hours.

Though totals are likely to vary throughout the region, around a quarter-inch of rain is expected on Monday.

Perhaps more interestingly, Monday marks the second time in just the last five years that Chicago saw snowfall on Halloween while seeing temperatures well above-average on Christmas Day, mirroring the outcome from 2019.

Rainfall on Monday is likely to be at its heaviest between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., though rain is expected to continue into the early overnight hours.

Temperatures will start to drop after the rain moves away from the region overnight, with highs on Tuesday expected to be in the mid 40s with some showers moving back in during the morning.

Though high temperatures aren't expected to fall below freezing in the next week, chillier conditions are on the way, with even some morning snow showers possible on Thursday.

Following any possible snow showers late in the week, dry conditions are expected to return with temperatures likely in the upper 30s to low 40s.