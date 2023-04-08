Chicago Forecast: Temperatures Begin to Warm With Mostly Sunny Skies, Calm Breezes

After a hectic weather week in the Chicago area that saw three days of severe thunderstorms from Friday to Wednesday, Saturday marks the beginning of a change in the forecast expected to affect temperatures through next week.

Skies began to clear following severe thunderstorms that affected large parts of the Chicago area on Wednesday morning, though it was alongside chilly temperatures, as Friday's high did not eclipse the mid 40s.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to trend upwards in the afternoon hours, giving the Chicago area its first dry day of 60-degree highs of the season.

Temperatures are chilly to start off the day on Saturday however, with mostly sunny skies accompanying temperatures in the mid 40s. Starting in the late morning hours, temperatures are expected to rise rather quickly, though temperatures will be cooler near the lakefront.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

By the mid-afternoon hours, temperatures are expected to reach their daily highs in the low 60s throughout much of the area, with light breezes not getting in the way of the pleasant conditions.

Skies are expected to stay clear overnight and through tomorrow, with temperatures dropping down to the mid 40s overnight before a mostly sunny, mild Easter Sunday, with highs in the mid 60s forecasted for much of the area.

From there, Chicago is in for a week that is likely to feel more like June as it goes on, with high temperatures on Monday expected to be in the high 60s before highs reach near 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Currently, no precipitation is expected to affect the Chicago area in the coming days, leaving several days of mostly sunny, mild temperatures after a March that was colder than average and a hectic start to April.