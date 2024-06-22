Chicago Forecast: Sweltering heat, cloudy skies ahead of potentially severe evening storms

On the heels of a week with mostly blistering temperatures in the Chicago area, Saturday is poised to offer no reprieve, with sweltering heat expected to continue alongside the possibility of severe weather in the evening.

Mid-morning temperatures start out quite steamy, with a mix of clouds and sunshine to start the day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The humidity from Saturday morning is expected to persist throughout the day, with cloud cover increasing later in the morning and sticking around through the rest of the day as well.

Temperatures are likely to steadily rise into the late afternoon, with the mercury expected to reach the low 90s throughout the area, bringing another day of intense heat.

Following hours of cloudy skies and continued heat, the possibility of severe weather moves into the region with thunderstorms bringing potentially damaging winds and flash flooding as primary threats.

According to the National Weather Service, the threat for severe weather primarily lies between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Do you have evening plans? Stay weather aware! There is a threat for severe weather mainly between 5 and 11 PM. Ensure you have multiple ways to get warnings! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ol7ywfvW1y — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 22, 2024

Following Saturday evening thunderstorms, Sunday and Monday are expected to provide a bit of a relief from the heat, with more seasonal temperatures likely on the way.

Highs are expected to hover in the mid 80s on both days before another chance of thunderstorms accompanies returning severe heat on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 90s anticipated.

Here’s a look at our 6-day forecast. While we will still have to deal with periods of hot and humid conditions, many days look more seasonable with even cooler conditions near Lake Michigan. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/zbscoX3vn6 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 22, 2024

From there, seasonal temperatures are forecasted to return on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs back in the 80s and overnight lows even falling on the cooler side.