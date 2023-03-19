Chicago Forecast: Sunshine Returns as Temperatures Climb to Finish Weekend

After a frigid and mostly cloudy Saturday brought the Chicago area back to the conditions of January on the verge of spring, sunshine and warmer temperatures are in store to close the weekend.

While temperatures didn't climb out of the 20s in the Chicago area on Saturday, much of the region is expected to see readings in the low 40s by the mid-afternoon hours.

Going outside to walk the dog in the mid-morning hours is still going to feel brisk however, with temperatures in the low 20s and likely not to climb into the 30s until noon.

From there, temperatures are expected to climb a bit more quickly, likely reaching daily highs between 3 and 4 p.m.

Although some of the Chicago area may have seen a scattered snow flurry on Saturday, no precipitation is expected to affect the region on Sunday. Some cloud cover is anticipated to move back over the area by the mid-evening hours, however.

Breezy conditions felt on Saturday are expected to stick around to a degree on Sunday though, with westerly 10 to 20 mile per hour winds forecasted throughout the day.

Chicago-area residents can perhaps be hopeful that Saturday may have been the last sub-30 degree day of the season, as temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 50s by next week, albeit alongside a rainfall event.

The region may not be out of the clear when it comes to snow, with a potential wintry mix possible to move into the area in the later parts of this coming week, on the back-half of 50-degree temperatures and rainfall.