Chicago Forecast: Sunny with Continued Snow, Chilly Temps

Chicago woke up to a snowy scene Sunday morning and it's not expected to go anywhere just yet.

With some lake-effect snow showers throughout the afternoon on Sunday, most of the area will remain sunny until the early evening, when clouds return to bring another storm system.

Similar to the system of the overnight hours, light show should start in the Chicago area between 10 p.m. and just after midnight, with heavier snowfall expected during the Monday morning commute.

The heavier snow system expected to pass through the area Monday morning will likely exit most of Illinois around noon, as chilly temperatures will remain, forecast models show.

On Sunday, temperature highs are expected to be in the teens and low 20s, though wind chill values will be in the single digits, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Monday will reach highs in the low 30s, then drop throughout the day before a cold blast moves through the Chicago area.

Temperatures will likely be in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday, then move back into the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday and Friday before a more moderate weekend.