Chicago Forecast: Sunny, Warm Start to the Holiday Weekend

Chicago is kicking off Independence Day weekend with plenty of sunshine and summer-like temperatures.

On Saturday, the area will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s, and in the 70s by the lakefront, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Sunday will likely be similar, but warmer. The Chicago area should see highs in the upper 80s, though again cooler by the lake.

The next chance for showers come on the Fourth of July. Monday, clouds could start to increase with a chance for showers and storms, meteorologists predict.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Scattered rain showers and storms will likely continue over following days, with temperatures ranging in the 80s.