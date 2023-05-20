Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies With Light Winds, Warmer Temperatures

It was a gloomy and hazy Friday for much of the Chicago area, with cloudy skies and afternoon rain showers putting a damper on outdoor activities.

Starting with this weekend however, dry conditions are arriving and are here to stay, likely through Memorial Day weekend.

Conditions start off fairly cool in the mid-morning hours, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s and partly cloudy skies.

As the day progresses, temperatures are expected to warm and cloud cover is expected to clear, paving the way for sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s, making for a pleasant spring day in the area.

Following Saturday, summer-like temperatures are on the way and are likely to stick around for all of next week and into Memorial Day weekend.

Highs are likely to near 80 degrees on both Sunday and Monday, with temperatures then likely reaching the 80s by Tuesday.

Clear skies are anticipated for the remainder of the weekend and the start of next week, with noticeable cloud cover likely not returning until Wednesday.

With the Chicago area likely missing out on rain for much of the remainder of May, it continues a trend of what has been an abnormally dry month.

While the average monthly precipitation in May is 2.81 inches, only 0.42 inches of rain have fallen in Chicago in May thus far.