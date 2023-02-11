Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies, Warmer Temperatures With Moderate Winds

A warmer weekend is in store for the Chicago area, with temperatures well above average likely throughout Saturday and Sunday alongside sunny skies.

Temperatures remain below freezing to start off the morning on Saturday, but the chill will not stick around for long.

A rapid warm-up is expected to take hold across the Chicago area through the late morning and early afternoon hours, with temperatures possibly climbing up to 20 degrees by midday in parts of the region.

Precipitation is not expected at all in the Chicago area on Saturday, with primarily sunny skies and moderate southwest winds accompanying the pleasant temperatures to start off the weekend.

Temperatures in the mid-40s are anticipated for much of the area by the early afternoon hours before a forecasted drop beginning in the early evening.

Overnight lows are expected to hover around or slightly below freezing, before making a way for a Sunday forecasted to be quite similar, albeit marginally warmer.

The mild temperatures will continue into Monday and Tuesday with readings expected to be in the high-40s to low-50s to start the week, with evening rain showers anticipated on Tuesday.

Wednesday could see high temperatures approach the mid-50s, prior to another forecasted rain event on Thursday.

Another winter-like day is forecasted for next Friday, with highs falling back into the mid-20s, an outlier in a week with temperatures expected to be consistently above average.