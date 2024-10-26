Chicago Forecast: Sunny skies, seasonal temperatures to start weekend

After a week of mostly seasonal temperatures in the Chicago area, more typical fall weather is in store for the region as the final weekend of October gets underway.

It's a chilly morning in the area, with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 40s with light breezes, though temperatures are likely to rise into the afternoon.

The sunshine is likely to stick around all day, with temperatures rising to the mid 50s by the mid-afternoon hours.

The mercury will likely begin to fall by the late afternoon, with temperatures steadily dropping through the evening and overnight hours.

Though skies will be primarily sunny and clear Saturday, some cloud cover will make its way into the area by the evening hours, leading to partly cloudy skies for much of the evening.

While there's plenty of reason to head outside for a Chicago fall day on Saturday, those who are busy will have even more of a picture-perfect day outside Sunday.

Highs will likely climb into the lower 60s on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies sticking around alongside winds of five to 10 miles per hour from the south-southwest.

While seasonal temperatures can be expected this weekend, the Chicago area is in for one more blast of heat early next week.

Highs will reach the upper 60s alongside cloudy skies on Monday, though highs can reach above 80 degrees on Tuesday as gusty winds move into the region.

Overcast skies and strong winds continue into Wednesday, with early summer-like temperatures persisting as highs are likely to reach the high 70s that day.

From there, rain and seasonal temperatures will likely move back into the area, with highs dropping back into the 50s as morning showers are possible Thursday.