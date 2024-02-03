Chicago Forecast: Sunny skies, milder temperatures with light breeze

After seemingly weeks of nonstop cloudiness in the Chicago area, residents in the region are waking up Saturday morning to abundant sunshine starting their weekend.

Temperatures are in the mid 30s to start out the morning on Saturday, with the mercury expected to rise into the low 40s by the afternoon as the remaining cloud cover clears by then.

Winds are expected to be relatively mild as well, with eastern winds approaching five to 10 miles per hour. For those near Lake Michigan, onshore winds will keep lakefront temperatures slightly lower.

Some cloud cover is expected to return during the evening hours, though the quiet stretch of weather is likely to continue for several more days.

At least partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s are forecasted for each of the next three days before clouds begin to return in a noticeable way mid-week.

The return of clouds and likely rain may bring some unseasonably warm temperatures to the region, with parts of the area possibly seeing readings in the mid 50s on Thursday alongside some rain.

Though still a week away, rain is possible on multiple days next weekend, with Friday and Sunday both showing the highest likelihood of precipitation.