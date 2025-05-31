Chicago Forecast: Sunny skies, cooler temperatures with light breeze

After a stretch of unseasonably cool weather in the Chicago area, heat and Canadian wildfire smoke made their way to the region Friday, though temperatures have cooled back down to start the weekend.

Mid-morning temperatures are in the upper 50s throughout most of the Chicago area, with the mercury expected to rise to the upper 60s by the mid-afternoon hours.

Though forecasted highs are measurably cooler than those of Friday, the cooler temperatures of Saturday appear to be a one-day interruption in a warm-up to summer weather.

More sunny skies and pleasant temperatures are anticipated on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s before some cloud cover and more heat move back in.

Monday and Tuesday are likely to be the hottest days of the upcoming week, with highs possibly nearing 90 degrees on Tuesday as dry conditions are expected to persist.

From there, rainfall and cooler temperatures are expected to move back into the region, though highs are anticipated to remain in the 70s.

Wildfire smoke that has impacted Minnesota and Wisconsin may remain visible in the Chicago area this weekend, though it will likely remain high in the atmosphere and not significantly impact air quality.