Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies, Cool Temperatures to Open Weekend

The Chicago area will see below-average temperatures once again on Saturday, but residents should enjoy the sunny skies while they can, as smoke from wildfires in the western part of the United States could create “milky white” haze in the coming days.

Those conditions, stemming from upper-level winds blowing from west-to-east across the United States, are expected to build into the area beginning on Sunday, and they could stick around for several days, according to current forecast models.

Before that happens though, clear skies will largely be the rule of the day Saturday, with some fair-weather clouds possible later in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to only reach into the low-to-mid 60s, giving the day a fall-like feel as the autumnal equinox approaches.

Overnight will see mostly clear skies, but chilly temperatures will once again be possible, with lows in the upper-30s in some suburbs and into the upper-40s in other locations.

Sunday will dawn sunny again, but upper level winds will really begin to push the smoke into our area as the day progresses. High temperatures will top out around the 70-degree mark, with occasional haze likely as the smoke arrives in the region.

Expect similar conditions at the start of the work week, although the “milky white” haze will likely become more pronounced on Monday. That haze could stick around for several days, with high temperatures slowly climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s as the week progresses.