Chicago Forecast: Sunny skies, breezy conditions with warm temperatures

After a long-awaited cooldown close to seasonal temperatures finally arrived in the Chicago area, warm and breezy conditions are returning for the start of the first weekend in October.

Though temperatures are in the upper 50s-to-low 60s to start off Saturday morning, the mercury is expected to steadily rise throughout the day, reaching highs near 80 degrees by the mid-afternoon.

The warm October temperatures will be accompanied by a consistent breeze expected to reach over 25 miles per hour at times.

Morning cloud cover is expected to clear by the afternoon, making way for a mostly clear afternoon and evening.

Though a cold front will be approaching the Chicago area overnight, accompanying rainfall is expected to stay north of the Chicago area, primarily affecting parts of Wisconsin.

Temperatures will cool down this evening, with continued gusty winds and partly cloudy skies as readings likely drop to the low 60s in the overnight hours.

Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures are expected for Sunday, though highs will still be near 70 degrees with northwest wind gusts near 25 miles per hour making for another breezy day.

From there, another warmer, dry week is expected, with sunny skies and high temperatures likely hovering in the upper 60s-to-low 70s throughout next week.