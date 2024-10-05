Chicago Weather

Chicago Forecast: Sunny skies, breezy conditions with warm temperatures

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago skyline of skyscrapers and Ferris Wheel with sun shining in the background and white fleece flowering plants in the foreground, seen from the Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

After a long-awaited cooldown close to seasonal temperatures finally arrived in the Chicago area, warm and breezy conditions are returning for the start of the first weekend in October.

Though temperatures are in the upper 50s-to-low 60s to start off Saturday morning, the mercury is expected to steadily rise throughout the day, reaching highs near 80 degrees by the mid-afternoon.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The warm October temperatures will be accompanied by a consistent breeze expected to reach over 25 miles per hour at times.

Morning cloud cover is expected to clear by the afternoon, making way for a mostly clear afternoon and evening.

Though a cold front will be approaching the Chicago area overnight, accompanying rainfall is expected to stay north of the Chicago area, primarily affecting parts of Wisconsin.

Temperatures will cool down this evening, with continued gusty winds and partly cloudy skies as readings likely drop to the low 60s in the overnight hours.

Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures are expected for Sunday, though highs will still be near 70 degrees with northwest wind gusts near 25 miles per hour making for another breezy day.

Local

Housing 1 hour ago

What landlords, tenants should know about the new Illinois rental assistance program

bank of america chicago marathon 2 hours ago

When do Chicago Marathon street closures begin? Here's what to know

From there, another warmer, dry week is expected, with sunny skies and high temperatures likely hovering in the upper 60s-to-low 70s throughout next week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us