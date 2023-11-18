Chicago Forecast: Sunny skies and moderate winds with mild temperatures

The September-like weather of this past week may be gone, but conditions could be much worse for the weekend before Thanksgiving in the Chicago area.

While those around the area are likely waking up to very chilly temperatures, with readings in the mid 30s in parts of the region, slightly above-average temperatures for the season are in store for Saturday afternoon.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are also expected to stick around for both Saturday and Sunday, though some cloud cover could work its way into the area the close the weekend.

After starting the day in the mid 30s, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 50s in parts of the area by the mid-afternoon hours with winds from the west-southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Temperatures will begin to fall in the late afternoon, dropping back into the mid 30s by the overnight hours.

Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies, though things will start to cool off from there.

After cloud cover and some potential light rain move into the region at the start of the week, lows in the upper 20s are expected as soon as Tuesday evening.

By next weekend, highs could be as low as the mid 30s, with lows in the low 20s and wind chill values likely dropping into the teens.