Chicago Forecast: Sunny, Cold Start to the Weekend Following Winter Storm

Chicago was off to a sunny start this weekend, though the cold remains after a winter storm brought several inches of snow to the area over the last few days.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday as blowing snow could potentially make for dangerous travel conditions. Snow intensity and associated impacts will decrease as the morning hours near, but the cold temperatures will remain, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures are in the low 20s Saturday during the daytime hours, well below the typical average of 37 degrees, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

However, conditions will change drastically when Sunday rolls around.

Although the day is slated to be dry and windy, sunshine will likely make an appearance, and temperatures should rise to the mid-40s. The high is expected to be in the mid-40s, forecasters said.

The comfortable weather won't last long, though, with a chance of rain in the forecast to start the work week.

Some rain is likely later in the day Monday, meteorologists said, with the possibility of it continuing into mix of snow on Tuesday.

