Chicago Forecast: Summer-like temperatures, sunny skies to start weekend

After a couple of weeks of seasonal temperatures as fall has officially begun, some summer-like temperatures are moving their way back into the Chicago area as the weekend, and the month of October, get underway.

Saturday temperatures in the mid-morning will start in the mid 60s and are expected to rise throughout the day, leading to readings likely in the high 70s-to-low 80s by the afternoon hours.

Following a few gloomier days earlier in the week, the Chicago area is poised for plenty of Saturday sunshine and light breezes of five to 10 miles per hour, with sunny skies expected to last through the weekend.

The pleasant conditions are also anticipated to be around all day and all weekend, with overnight lows only expected to drop into the low 60s before a similar day likely ahead on Sunday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The return of summer-like temperatures could last into Wednesday, before a system of showers likely brings highs later in the week back down to the mid-to-upper 60s.

Temperatures are then expected to cool further from there, with the first sub-60 degree high of the season likely by next weekend.