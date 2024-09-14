Chicago Weather

Chicago Forecast: Summer-like day ahead with partly cloudy skies

By NBC Chicago Staff

After a brief taste of typical autumn temperatures last weekend, Chicago-area residents have more summer-like temperatures in store.

Temperatures are in the low 70s in the mid-morning hours in the Chicago area, with the mercury expected to steadily rise into the mid-to-upper 80s by the late afternoon.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

An abnormally dry September continues as well, with no precipitation expected either day this weekend and remaining unlikely into next week.

In addition to the balmy temperatures, those outdoors today can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with light winds from the east-southeast at five to 10 miles per hour.

While Saturday will feel like another summer day, the unseasonably warm temperatures are likely to persist through the next week, with high temperatures likely to remain in the 80s through next week.

Sunday and Monday are likely to be the warmest days of the upcoming stretch, with high temperatures possibly nearing 90 degrees on both day.

Local

Morgan Park 22 mins ago

Man charged in 2022 triple-murder, home invasion in Morgan Park

bank of america chicago marathon 13 hours ago

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon street closures: Full list and timeline

From there, sunny skies and highs in the 80s are likely to continue throughout the upcoming week, with cooler temperatures anticipated near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us