Chicago Forecast: Summer-like day ahead with partly cloudy skies

After a brief taste of typical autumn temperatures last weekend, Chicago-area residents have more summer-like temperatures in store.

Temperatures are in the low 70s in the mid-morning hours in the Chicago area, with the mercury expected to steadily rise into the mid-to-upper 80s by the late afternoon.

An abnormally dry September continues as well, with no precipitation expected either day this weekend and remaining unlikely into next week.

In addition to the balmy temperatures, those outdoors today can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with light winds from the east-southeast at five to 10 miles per hour.

While Saturday will feel like another summer day, the unseasonably warm temperatures are likely to persist through the next week, with high temperatures likely to remain in the 80s through next week.

Dry and warm conditions will continue through at least next week. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/v5U7ByjmaP — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 14, 2024

Sunday and Monday are likely to be the warmest days of the upcoming stretch, with high temperatures possibly nearing 90 degrees on both day.

From there, sunny skies and highs in the 80s are likely to continue throughout the upcoming week, with cooler temperatures anticipated near the Lake Michigan shoreline.