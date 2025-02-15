Chicago Forecast: Spotty snow showers ahead of arctic air blast

After a brief but heavy band of snowfall brought multiple inches of snow to the Chicago area, more snow showers could be on the way this weekend ahead of a blast of arctic air to start next week.

Cloudy skies and temperatures hovering near freezing begin the day, with spotty snow showers beginning by the early afternoon in parts of the region.

While no winter weather advisories are in effect and most areas impacted are likely to only see less than an inch of accumulation, lake effect snow could bring up to another two inches of accumulation into Sunday morning.

With temperatures sticking around freezing for much of the day, some parts of the region could see more of a wintry mix, with sleet possible as well.

Though most snow is expected to be scattered on Saturday, a few bands of moderate snow are possible after Saturday's sunset.

Lows are expected to drop into the mid 20s Saturday night as gusty winds move into the area, with wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Sunday will bring cold and breezy temperatures with snow showers lasting into the afternoon before temperatures plummet, with wind chill values as low as -20 degrees possible by early Monday morning.