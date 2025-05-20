The Chicago area woke up to a soggy morning Tuesday, with more soaking rain, downpours and scattered showers and even the chance for severe weather through the evening.

Around 5:30 a.m., radar showed rain pounding down all parts of northeast Illinois. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, steady, heavy rain, gusty winds and even low visibility were all expected to last through the morning commute.

Crashes had already begun to pop up across the area on the slick roads, NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said. Some power outages were also reported, ComEd's outage map showed, with more than 1,000 without power in Cook County. Hundreds more outages were reported in Kane and Will Counties, according to ComEd's website.

While the rain could break at times in the afternoon, it will pick back up in the early evening, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alicia Roman said. At that time, counties to the far south, including parts of LaSalle and Kankakee, could see strong or even severe storms.

"Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this afternoon," the National Weather Service said. "A few storms could become severe, primarily near and south of LaSalle to Rensselaer line."

Between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Storm Prediction Center has those areas under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five on the SPC's severe weather scale. Northern Kankakee, along with parts of Will and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana will be at a "marginal" risk, which ranks as level one.

"All severe hazards, including a few tornadoes are possible," the NWS warned. Damaging winds and damaging hail could also occur.

Chance for severe thunderstorms along and south of a La Salle to Rensselaer line this afternoon and dependent on warm front location. If the warm front lifts further north, severe threat may also lift further north toward the I-80 corridor. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/DIO7edIiWt — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 20, 2025

Temperatures Tuesday will remain in the 50s Roman said, with winds gusting as high as 40 miles-per-hour at times.

"Just a cool blustery day all around," Roman said.

Rain was expected to linger into Wednesday morning and afternoon, with more scattered showers possible in the evening.

Thursday would be drier, Roman said, though some showers could remain.