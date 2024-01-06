Chicago Forecast: Snow showers linger with cloudy skies, chilly conditions

It may be after the holidays, but it's looking as if winter has finally arrived in the Chicago area.

Residents across the region woke up Saturday morning to the sight of snow-covered roofs and trees, with overnight snow bringing over an inch of snow to the majority of the Chicago area.

Here is a look at some official snow totals as of 6 AM CST:

NWS Chicago: 2.2"

Chicago O'Hare: 1.7"

Chicago Midway: 1.5"

Rockford: 1.2"



If you have any snow measurements in your area please let us know. #ILwx #INwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 6, 2024

Roads are expected to be slick in spots Saturday morning, particularly in areas near the I-55 corridor where the most snowfall has been recorded.

In response to the overnight precipitation, Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed salt trucks to treat road surfaces as Chicagoans hit the roads.

Temperatures are expected to be fairly stagnant on Saturday, with readings in the low 30s in the morning before temperatures climb a few degrees by the afternoon hours.

With flurries continuing in parts throughout the day, the development of fog is possible on Saturday night, which could create travel complications despite a likely mostly dry night ahead.

While the heaviest of the current snowfall is behind us for Saturday, two more possibilities for wintry precipitation are approaching in the coming days.

The first will be encountered Monday evening, when a chance of heavy, wet snow with temperatures around freezing is possible, with this system most likely to impact areas around I-80.

From there, heavy snow is expected to redevelop Tuesday evening, which could lead to the first winter storm of the season.

Accompanied by possible wind gusts of 30 miles per hour, a winter storm with sharp differences in snow accumulations is possible, with highest accumulations possible northwest of I-57.

The storm may see a transition to rain, particularly in areas east of I-57 and along the lakefront.

Two primary waves of precip expected leading to travel impacts early next week: 1st Mon eve/night and the 2nd more robust wave Tues PM and overnight. Transition to rain looks like it may develop into parts of the area on Tues. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/hJVtxUZOfE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 6, 2024

As for Sunday, Chicago-area residents can expect a slight lull, with highs in the mid-30s, likely dry conditions and partly cloudy skies before a week of a winter welcome.