Chicago Forecast: Snow likely alongside much colder temperatures, cloudy skies

After a brief taste of late spring with near record-high temperatures Friday and well above-average temperatures Saturday, the Chicago area is being thrust back into wintry weather to finish the weekend.

Following highs in the 60s on Saturday, temperatures began to plummet in the overnight hours, with some rainfall transitioning to snow as the mercury fell.

Though a lull in precipitation is occurring in the mid-morning hours, another round of snow is likely, with heaviest rates of snowfall anticipated between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to top out in just the mid 30s, with wind chills remaining below freezing for much of the day as northwest winds of up to 20 miles per hour are expected.

While snowfall is likely to make most roads wet, one-to-two inches of accumulation on snow and elevated surfaces is possible due to lower temperatures.

The blast of cold weather comes as multiple St. Patrick's Day celebrations are held in Chicago, including the Chicago South Side Irish Parade and Northwest Side Irish Parade, marking a stark difference from Saturday's events.

Skies will begin to clear Sunday evening as clouds also dissipate, with lows dropping to around 30 degrees for much of the region.

Temperatures warm back up quite a bit for Monday, however, with highs back in the mid 50s alongside partly cloudy skies, though southerly wind gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s are anticipated on Tuesday along with cloudy skies, though potential thunderstorms Wednesday precede another cooldown for the region.