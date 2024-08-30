Chicago forecast: Showers, storms during morning commute, followed by threat of severe weather

Friday was off to a wet and stormy start for some parts of the Chicago area, with scattered rain showers, thunder and lightning expected to last through the morning commute.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Friday's rain was associated with a cold front set to move into the area -- just in time for the meteorological fall, which begins Sunday.

"As we approach Labor Day, it's starting to feel more like fall," Roman said.

Showers and non-severe storms Friday morning were mainly impacting counties to the north and west, including Lake, Northern Cook and DeKalb Counties. Live weather radar showed stronger storms in Kane DeKalb Counties, Roman said.

"Lots of lightning, maybe even some gusty winds as it moves west to east," Roman said, of the system. "Head out a little early because of the storms."

Rain and storms were expected to continue Friday through the mid-morning hours, with another chance of storms in the afternoon, Roman said. Those storms, Roman said, could turn strong or severe.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area Friday afternoon will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five. The greatest threats associated with Friday afternoon storms were damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail and heavy downpours.

"Storms, if they do move in, could stay south and southeast of Chicago," Roman said, of the potential trajectory.

Scattered rain showers were expected to last through Friday night, Roman said, with rain moving into Northwest Indiana overnight and early Saturday morning.

Chicago's Labor Day weekend forecast called for dry and sunny conditions, Roman said, with lower temperatures and dew points.

Friday however, warm temperatures in the mid-80s and muggy conditions remained. Saturday, temperatures will also be in the mid-80s, but with less humidity, Roman said, noting that Sunday and Monday were expected to be pleasant and comfortable, in the low 80s and mid 70s.

Roman warned that while weekend weather may seem perfect for the beach, "dangerous conditions" were expected at Lake Michigan.

Twitter: Early heads up for dangerous swimming conditions at southern #LakeMichigan beaches developing on Sunday and continuing into #LaborDay. Please plan accordingly if you're heading to a beach this weekend. Know before you go! https://t.co/JYcKwNgymH #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/tqGueu87Ql — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 30, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, a high swim risk at southern Lake Michigan beaches will go into effect Sunday, with high waves, hazardous boating conditions and life threatening currents.

The timing for those conditions isn’t ideal, as Monday marks the end of the summer swimming season at Chicago beaches.

According to Chicago Park District officials, the determination on whether conditions are safe enough for swimming will be made by 11 a.m. each day, with the announcement made on the district’s website.