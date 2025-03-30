Chicago Weather

Chicago Forecast: Severe storms possible in afternoon ahead of big cooldown

By NBC Chicago Staff

After a few days of warmer temperatures, the Chicago area may see some severe storms Sunday afternoon ahead of a significant cooldown.

Cloudy skies and fog are present in the mid-morning hours to start out the day with temperatures in the low 60s, with readings likely to rise slightly into the upper 60s by the early afternoon.

An earlier round of possible storms did not materialize in the region, with this afternoon's severe weather threat concentrated near and south of Interstate 55, with a more pronounced risk heading east towards northwest Indiana.

Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible during this round of storms, which could begin to impact the region at around 12 p.m.

Almost all of northwest Indiana, along with parts of eastern Kankakee and Will counties, are at an "enhanced risk" for severe weather, while most of the Chicago area is at a "slight risk."

Lake and McHenry counties, along with Kenosha County, Wisconsin, are at a "marginal risk" Sunday.

Wind gusts from 60 to 75 miles per hour are possible during the afternoon window of severe storms, with hail up to two inches in diameter likely as well.

There is no threat for flash flooding, while an isolated tornado from the system remains possible.

Temperatures will then plummet this evening into the overnight hours, creating a wintry start to the work week, with highs only in the mid 40s tomorrow.

That brisk weather will persist through Tuesday ahead of another chance of severe storms on Wednesday as temperatures rebound to the high 60s.

