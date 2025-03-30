Chicago Forecast: Severe storms possible in afternoon ahead of big cooldown

After a few days of warmer temperatures, the Chicago area may see some severe storms Sunday afternoon ahead of a significant cooldown.

Cloudy skies and fog are present in the mid-morning hours to start out the day with temperatures in the low 60s, with readings likely to rise slightly into the upper 60s by the early afternoon.

An earlier round of possible storms did not materialize in the region, with this afternoon's severe weather threat concentrated near and south of Interstate 55, with a more pronounced risk heading east towards northwest Indiana.

Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible during this round of storms, which could begin to impact the region at around 12 p.m.

Here’s a look at approximate severe storm windows across our area today. The highest coverage of severe weather is expected white dashed area across eastern IL and northwestern IN, but a few severe storms may occur further to the northwest as well. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/kwGRDAhjKM — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 30, 2025

Almost all of northwest Indiana, along with parts of eastern Kankakee and Will counties, are at an "enhanced risk" for severe weather, while most of the Chicago area is at a "slight risk."

Lake and McHenry counties, along with Kenosha County, Wisconsin, are at a "marginal risk" Sunday.

(2/2) Here are additional details for individual severe weather hazards during the 12-5 PM CDT window this afternoon. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but large hail and tornadoes are also possible. Have a plan ready to go if a warning is issued for your area! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/XvZrS75YC0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 30, 2025

Wind gusts from 60 to 75 miles per hour are possible during the afternoon window of severe storms, with hail up to two inches in diameter likely as well.

There is no threat for flash flooding, while an isolated tornado from the system remains possible.

Temperatures will then plummet this evening into the overnight hours, creating a wintry start to the work week, with highs only in the mid 40s tomorrow.

That brisk weather will persist through Tuesday ahead of another chance of severe storms on Wednesday as temperatures rebound to the high 60s.