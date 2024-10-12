After a summer-like Friday that saw high temperatures reach the low 80s, more fall-like conditions are now on the way, with Saturday bringing milder temperatures and the possibility for isolated thunderstorms.

The day begins with a mix of clouds and sunshine, with readings in the low 60s. Temperatures are expected to remain fairly stable Saturday, with the mercury only expected to climb into the upper 60s.

Leftover sunshine from the morning is likely to dissipate as the day goes on, with cloud cover increasing by the late morning to early afternoon hours.

Overcast conditions like likely persist until the late afternoon, when the possibility of isolated thunderstorms makes its way into the region. Though likely affecting parts of the area in the early evening, the storms could persist until close to midnight.

Overnight lows will stay in the high 50s ahead of a cooler Sunday that leads into more fall-like weather next week.

Expected highs are in the mid 60s for Sunday, though area residents can expect more sunshine, with partly cloudy skies anticipated.

From there, expect a more seasonal start to next week, with highs in the low 50s and mostly cloudy skies. Rainfall may be heading back to the region Tuesday morning, on a day where highs are only expected to reach the mid 50s.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected to return by the end of the coming week however, with highs potentially back in the low 70s by next weekend.