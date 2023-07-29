Chicago forecast: Seasonal temperatures and partly cloudy skies with steady winds

After overnight severe weather caused downed trees, wind damage and thousands of power outages, Chicago-area residents can expect to see a return to normal, summer-like weather this weekend.

With Friday marking the final day of a treacherous heat wave, temperatures on Saturday are only expected to peak in the low 80s after heat indices late this week were well in excess of 100 degrees.

As for Saturday morning, area residents can expect some of the muggy conditions to still be present, though with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s.

Temperatures are expected to slowly rise throughout the day as cloud cover is anticipated to clear, paving the way for a typical July day, with winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour from the north and northeast.

After peaking in the late afternoon, temperatures will continue to fall into the overnight hours when readings in the mid-60s are expected.

A similar day is forecasted for Sunday, with the weekend anticipated to stay dry with high temperatures once again in the low 80s.

From there, high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 80s, with the next chance for rain likely not until Thursday.

The reprieve from both the treacherous heat and severe storms is a welcome sight for many in the Chicago area, some of whom are waking up to damage from overnight storms that included a tornado-warned system in Will and Kankakee counties.

Across many of the south and southwest suburbs, instances of downed tree limbs and power lines have been reported as wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour swept through the area.

While many of the notable wind speeds were recorded in the far south suburbs. wind speeds of around 60 miles per hour were recorded in both Mount Prospect and Montrose Harbor in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

Additionally, multiple uprooted trees were reported in south suburban Lansing and one-inch hail was reported in far western Sycamore.

Chicagoans will get another taste of a dry summer for a few more days, though thunderstorms late in the week could impact the region.