Chicago Forecast: Scattered Showers, Warmer Temps on Tap For Saturday

Scattered showers and warmer conditions are expected Saturday before a sudden drop in temperature to end the weekend.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the morning, especially to the north and west of Chicago with highs in the low 60s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The rain will likely clear up in the afternoon and bring a cool breeze, before showers pick up again in Saturday evening. Some storms could become strong to the south of Chicago.

On Sunday, cloudy skies could start the day after Saturday evening storms, but should clear to bring sunshine throughout the day. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

To start the work week, temperatures could warm back up to the mid-60s and display mostly sunny skies. The next chance for rain is Tuesday evening.