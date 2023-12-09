Chicago Forecast: Rain tapers off with chillier temperatures, partly sunny skies

After a taste of fall to end the recent work week, cold air is starting to move back into the Chicago area as we begin to get another glimpse of the season ahead.

Rain showers that began overnight are expected to taper off in the mid-morning hours, with temperatures in the upper 40s to start the day.

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop throughout the day, decreasing to the low 40s by the early evening before dropping into the low 30s in the overnight hours.

As the rain tapers off by the late morning, some cloud cover is also expected to clear, making way for partly sunny skies on Saturday despite the dropping temperatures.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Those outside on Saturday will also feel quite the breeze, with west-southwest winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour throughout the day.

While the overnight rain clears from the area in the late morning, there remains a slight possibility of an isolated evening shower.

The chill will take back over during the overnight hours, with wind chill values in the low 20s expected in parts of the Chicago area heading into Sunday.

Sunday is anticipated to bring partly sunny skies and colder temperatures, with highs likely not climbing out of the mid 30s.

Highs will likely hover around the mid-to-upper 30s for the first part of next week before temperatures rebound back into the 40s by Thursday and Friday.