Chicago Forecast: Possibly icy conditions with wintry mix through afternoon

After a system earlier this week that created hazardous travel conditions due to accumulating ice earlier Thursday, the Chicago area may be in for more of the same to start the weekend.

A winter weather advisory begins taking effect in parts of the region at 9 a.m., with an advisory for the entire area taking effect at 11 a.m. and lasting through 6 p.m.

Temperatures are near freezing to start the day and are expected to remain fairly steady throughout Saturday, sticking in the lower 30s.

A mix of snow and freezing rain or drizzle is expected to begin in southern parts of the area near 9 a.m., with precipitation picking up region-wide by the early afternoon hours.

Wintry mix, primarily freezing drizzle, will develop across the area today and persist through this afternoon. Areas south of a Pontiac to Rensselaer line may see temperatures rise above freezing later this afternoon, lessening icing impacts there. #ILwx #INwxOtherwise, free pic.twitter.com/uKtILjSt70 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 8, 2025

The freezing rain may lead to another ice event across the Chicago area, with untreated roads and surfaces expected to become slippery.

As precipitation tapers off in the evening, a few small snow showers are possible overnight, though little-to-no accumulation is expected as temperatures fall into the low 20s.

From there, a cloudy, dry day is expected for Super Bowl Sunday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 20s as readings stay below freezing until Monday.

Some snowfall could return to the area by Tuesday evening in the form of light snow that may or may not accumulate, though accumulating snow is possible on Wednesday evening with the potential for travel impact.