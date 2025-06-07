Chicago Forecast: Pleasant temperatures, mostly cloudy skies ahead of possible evening rain

After a smoky finish to the week that saw air quality alerts impacting the Chicago area, a more pleasant start to the weekend is in store, with seasonal temperatures and cleaner air for much of the region.

Air quality alerts have expired for almost all of the Chicago area, though Northwest Indiana remains under an air quality action day.

In Northwest Indiana, conditions will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups as smoke from Canadian wildfires persists in the region.

Unhealthy air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to persist today, mainly across parts of northwestern IN. Consider limiting or postponing prolonged outdoor activity. Find up-to-date air quality info at https://t.co/cghwszWu5z or https://t.co/ndkboriXMz. #INwx pic.twitter.com/N4LBLYW4vj — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 7, 2025

The air quality action day in Northwest Indiana remains in effect through midnight this evening.

As for temperatures in the Chicago area, conditions are pleasant to start the day with readings in the low-to-mid 60s, with temperatures expected to rise into the late afternoon.

Highs are likely to reach the mid-to-upper 70s throughout most of the region, though cooler temperatures are expected near Lake Michigan.

While much of the region is seeing some sunshine to start the day, cloud cover is likely to gradually become more prominent throughout the day, leading into a possibility of showers Saturday evening heading into Sunday morning.

From there, a mostly sunny day is expected in the Chicago area before scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area in the evening hours.

Evening scattered thunderstorms are possible once again in the area on Monday before sunny skies and warmer temperatures return.