Chicago Forecast: Pleasant first day of fall with mostly sunny skies, mild temperatures

With the autumnal equinox occurring overnight, it is now officially fall in Chicago, and pleasant, seasonal temperatures are here to start the season.

While some cloud cover will be around in the morning, sunshine is expected to take over by the early afternoon, accompanied by temperatures likely in the upper 70s.

The pleasant start to the season follows a few rainy days earlier in the week, where high temperatures failed to climb out of the 60s on several days.

Rainfall is likely to hold off through the weekend, though there is a small chance of rain developing late Sunday evening.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Mid-morning temperatures are expected to start in the upper 60s, likely rising to the mid-to-upper 70s by the mid-afternoon.

Clouds are anticipated to move back into the area by the early evening, with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s-to-low 60s in the overnight hours.

While no severe weather is expected to develop in the coming week, the Chicago area could see some rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, likely in the form of showers.

As for Sunday, increasing cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures are expected, with a rain chance lingering for the evening.