Chicago Forecast: Pleasant conditions, partly sunny skies with cooler temperatures near lakefront

While the Chicago area was subject to a tumultuous and historic start to the week with a severe weather outbreak that spawned a record-amount of tornadoes in the region on Monday, this weekend is shaping up to be pleasant.

Noticeable cloud cover is expected throughout the day, though some sunshine is likely to peak through in parts of the area.

Temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s to during the mid-morning hours Saturday, with readings expected to climb into the late afternoon with forecasted highs near 80 degrees.

Though the 10-12 degree warmup is anticipated for much of the region, those near Lake Michigan will likely experience slightly cooler high temperatures Saturday.

Cloud cover is likely to further increase Saturday evening, with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s for overnight lows. Though widespread precipitation is not likely, a few light showers or sprinkling is possible overnight.

Similar conditions are then likely in store for Sunday, with highs once again hovering around 80 degrees alongside partly sunny skies.

While Saturday is expected to stay dry, an isolated shower is possible on Sunday.

The week is then expected to start off with another day similar to Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

From there, the possibility of storms returns to the forecast, with isolated thunderstorms possible on Tuesday afternoon ahead of expected thunderstorms on Wednesday.