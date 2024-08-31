Chicago Forecast: Pleasant conditions and mostly sunny skies to start holiday weekend

Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end to summer has arrived, and Chicago-area residents will be able to soak in a pleasant Saturday before a taste of the season ahead.

Mid-morning temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 60s in much of the region, with the mercury expected to steadily rise into the late afternoon, when highs in the low-to-mid 80s will be reached.

The beautiful conditions come alongside plenty of sunshine and light winds from the west-northwest at five to 10 miles per hour.

Temperatures will likely fall back into the mid 60s overnight, with continued clear skies and light winds anticipated during the overnight hours.

While an overall pleasant weekend is expected in the Chicago area, those hoping to get in one last swim for the season should effort to do so on Saturday, due to hazardous swimming conditions in Lake Michigan forecasted for Sunday and Monday.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for Sunday, though it will come alongside noticeably cooler temperatures and very breezy conditions, with northeast winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Highs are forecasted to be in the mid 70s tomorrow, with similar conditions persisting into Monday. Both days will feature overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Temperatures will slightly warm back up heading into the upcoming week, with forecasted highs in the low 80s ahead of a system that could bring some rain and cooler temperatures late next week.