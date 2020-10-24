Chicago Forecast: Partly-to-Mostly Cloudy Skies, Cool Temps Kick Off Weekend

After a brief taste of warmth earlier this week, temperatures are expected to remain well below normal over the weekend, and it doesn’t appear that the mercury will be rising much any time soon.

According to current forecast models, some parts of the Chicago area will see mostly clear skies early in the day Saturday, but cloud cover will soon start to build in, meaning partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions will be on tap to kick off the weekend.

High temperatures Saturday will likely settle into the upper-40s throughout the region, with perhaps Kankakee County seeing highs of around 50 degrees. That represents a high temperature of approximately 12 degrees below normal in Chicago, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, and residents shouldn’t expect things to get much warmer in the days ahead.

Overnight, winds will begin to shift, blowing out of the northeast. That could carry some light precipitation into the region, with showers possible during the overnight hours and into Sunday morning.

Highs Sunday are expected to settle around the 50 degree mark, but things will cool off again Monday, with highs expected to only reach into the mid-40s to start the work week.

Things will begin to dry out after that, and temperatures are expected to warm slightly as Halloween approaches, according to extended forecast models.