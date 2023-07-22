Chicago forecast: Partly sunny with chance of afternoon showers, thunderstorms

Ahead of what is likely going to be a very hot and humid week, Chicago-area residents are expected to have a seasonal summer weekend ahead, beginning with a mild, partly sunny start to Saturday.

Mid-morning temperatures start out in the low 70s with partly sunny skies, with temperatures anticipated to climb into the early-to-mid afternoon hours.

While plenty of sunshine will be around early on Saturday, increasing temperatures come alongside increasing cloud cover and humidity, with afternoon temperatures expected to peak in the mid 80s.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to move into the area in the early afternoon, with some clouds expected to once again clear heading into the early evening.

Winds are not likely to be much of a factor this weekend, with westerly winds at five miles per hour expected on Saturday.

Similar conditions are forecasted for Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s and a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms in the evening hours.

Despite chances for scattered thunderstorms in parts of the region, no severe weather is expected to impact the Chicago area this weekend.

Following the weekend, moisture from any precipitation this weekend is expected to stick around and help contribute to a hot and humid week in Chicago, with temperatures likely climbing into the 90s for the middle of next week.