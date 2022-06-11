Chicago Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Isolated Showers, Storms on Tap

Showers and storms are headed to Chicago this weekend, but it shouldn't be a washout - so don't cancel those outdoor plans just yet.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Saturday will likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers moving in during the afternoon. An Isolated storm is also possible.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid-70s.

On Sunday, the Chicago area will likely have some isolated showers in the morning with an isolated storm possible, then a partly sunny afternoon.

Then, a major warm-up is on the way to start the work week.

According to the latest forecast models, Monday will be partly sunny with some isolated showers. Highs to start the week will likely climb into the high 80s, near 90 degrees.

Those warm temperatures will increase more on Tuesday, as highs reach the 90s. As of this weekend, the heat index Tuesday could be in the low 100s.

Another hot and humid day is expected Wednesday with highs again in the 90s and a heat index in the low 100s. However, Chicagoans could see a little ease by Thursday.

Mostly sunny, Thursday will have highs in the upper 80s, forecast models show.