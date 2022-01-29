Chicago Forecast: Partly Cloudy, Cold Temps This Weekend as Snow Leaves the Area

Following a snow storm that brought over 8 inches of snow to parts of the Chicago area, cold temperatures sweep through the city this weekend.

On Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy skies will cover the area into the evening as temperature highs climb to the low 20s, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 20s Sunday with some flurries possible, though no major snowfall expected, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Though little snow is expected this weekend, the cold temperatures could cause already fallen snow to stick to the ground until temperatures warm next week.

Monday's highs will likely be in the mid-30s before possibly reaching 40 degrees on Tuesday, the latest weather models show.

Chicago should remain fairly dry until Wednesday and Thursday when another storm system is expected to pass through the area, as temperatures subsequently drop back into the teens by Friday.