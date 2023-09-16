Chicago Forecast: Overcast skies with possible light showers

As Riot Fest and Mexican Independence Day celebrations mark the final official weekend of summer in Chicago, the weather certainly says otherwise as many look to soak in the season while they still can.

After a picture-perfect September day on Friday, cloud cover has moved in alongside the possibility of rain, with overcast skies expected to stick around throughout the weekend.

Showers are possible in parts of the area after 9 a.m., though it is not expected to impact the Little Village Mexican Independence Day parade slated for Saturday afternoon.

Chances for rain will increase throughout the day however, with the possibility for some storms in the overnight hours.

As for temperatures on Saturday, expect slightly cooler readings than Friday, with highs likely reaching the mid 70s for much of the region.

The cloudy skies and chance for rain will stick around on Sunday, with a higher possibility of thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures to close out the weekend.

From there, temperatures are expected to slightly rise as the area dries up heading into next week and the official start of fall.